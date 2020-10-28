CPI demands handing over of housing plots to poor

The CPI has demanded handing over of the lands acquired for housing to the poor under Navaratnalu by the State government at SR Puram and Juttada in the district.

A CPI team, lead by CPI City secretary M. Pydiraju, visited the housing layouts for the poor on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pydiraju demanded allotment of two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in rural areas to the poor by Deepavali.

CPI leaders R. Srinivasa Rao, P. Chandrasekhar and Y. Trinadh were present.