CPI, CPI(M) to organise Prachara Bheri in Andhra Pradesh from April 14 against the policies of the Union and the State governments

April 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The CPI and CPI(M) will jointly organise Prachara Bheri, a series of campaign rallies, protests and meetings across the State from April 14 to 30, against the policies of the Union and the State governments, said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that the programme will start in Vijayawada on April 14 on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Central leaders Prakash Karat from the CPI(M) and Binoy Viswam from the CPI will participate in the inaugural meeting, while B.V. Raghavulu and Narayana will participate in a meeting in Visakhapatnam on April 26, he added.

Meanwhile, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said, “Both the parties will bring awareness among people about the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP and the YSR Congress Party governments. We specifically demand that the State Government clarify its stand on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should undertake a visit to Delhi on the issue.”

Both the leaders alleged that Adani group had grabbed the ports of Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in the State with the support of BJP, and it is now trying to enter the Alluri Sitaramaju district for hydropower plants.

“The BJP leaders have conspired to cancel Rahul’s membership in Parliament in order to divert their anti-people policies,” Mr. Rao said. Since the BJP came to power, not a single industry was established except privatising industries, he alleged.

Speaking about the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party, Mr. Rao said, “Pawan Kalyan is keeping mum when it comes to questioning the BJP. He is trying to please the BJP. The TDP is not playing an active role against BJP at the Centre.”