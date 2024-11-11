CPI, AITUC leaders stage protest demanding ‘free’ supply of sand in Visakhapatnam

Several workers, under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), staged a protest at the Joint Commissioner of Labour’s office at Akkayyapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Monday, deploring the alleged handing over of sand mining to private agencies and demanding the revival of the Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Addressing the workers, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju and AITUC district secretary J.S.J. Atchuta Rao said that the TDP-JDP-BJP Alliance leaders had promised to amend the sand mining policy and revive the welfare board while campaigning for the elections.

They leaders added that the alliance parties supported the CPI and AITUC agitation at various places in the State demanding free supply of sand, and even promised that the first signature, after assuming power, would be on revival of the board. Mr. Pydiraju and Mr. Rao said that it was unfortunate that no action has been taken so far even though it concerns the welfare of 50 lakh construction workers.

Though the government has brought out a new sand policy and announced the ‘free supply of sand’, in reality, sand was still not being supplied for free, they alleged. They also demanded the withdrawal of G.O. no. 66, and prevention of sand mafia.

They stressed that free supply of sand would benefit the working class, who are dependent on construction activity for their livelihood. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Ravi Kumar, an official of the Labour Department.

CPI and AITUC district leaders R. Srinivasa Rao, K. Satyanarayana, K. Satyanjaneya, M. Manmandha Rao, Sk. Rahman and G. Rambabu were among those who participated in the protest.