CPI activists protest against tax hike, farm laws

14 January 2021 00:14 IST

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has said that it is not wise to tax the people in the name of reforms.

Bhogi fire

The CPI activists threw copies of property tax hike G.O. and the farm laws into the Bhogi fire at Arilova here on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that in the name of funding development of urban areas, the government was planning a steep hike in taxes ranging from 15% to 50%.

He also demanded repeal of the farm laws by the Centre. Party leaders A. Vimala, SK Rehaman, Lakshmana Rao, Devudamma and Ravi were present.