Visakhapatnam

CPI activists protest against tax hike, farm laws

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has said that it is not wise to tax the people in the name of reforms.

Bhogi fire

The CPI activists threw copies of property tax hike G.O. and the farm laws into the Bhogi fire at Arilova here on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that in the name of funding development of urban areas, the government was planning a steep hike in taxes ranging from 15% to 50%.

He also demanded repeal of the farm laws by the Centre. Party leaders A. Vimala, SK Rehaman, Lakshmana Rao, Devudamma and Ravi were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 12:15:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/cpi-activists-protest-against-tax-hike-farm-laws/article33571573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY