CP suspends two SIs, two Home Guards

Published - October 25, 2024 09:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi suspended two Sub-Inspectors – M. Prasad (Traffic – MR Peta PS), Sheikh Naseeruddin (Traffic – II Town PS) and two home guards R. Venkata Trinadh and Ch. Siva Ganesh, for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

As per a release from the city police, on October 17, the two SIs and home guards organised drunken driving checking on the Beach Road. The police personnel threatened those caught driving in an inebriated condition that they would book cases against them, and extorted money from them. They also used an auto-rickshaw driver for the purpose, the release said.

Mr. Bagchi said that if people find any police personnel demanding and accepting money, they can lodge a complaint on 7995095799.

