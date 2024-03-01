CP steps in to tackle 94-year-old woman’s complaint

March 01, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vishakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar, personally responded to a complaint from a 94-year-old woman at Yendada, on Friday.

Mr. Shankar received a complaint from the elderly woman, named A.U. Bhaksara Devi, during the ‘Dial your CP’ programme, wherein alleged that some miscreants were trying to grab her land at Yendada.

Addressing the complaint, the CP along with Joint CP K. Fakeerappa and other officials inspected the land at Yendada on Friday afternoon and enquired about the issue with the ACP and Inspector concerned, urging the officials to take immediate steps to resolve the issue. Ms. Devi expressed her gratitude for Mr. Shankar personally taking up the case.

The police commissioner is conducting a special grievance programme ‘Dial Your CP’ for elderly persons between 12 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. on the 1st and 15th of every month.