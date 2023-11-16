ADVERTISEMENT

CP conducts joint meeting with transport agencies

November 16, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar conducted a coordination meeting with Railway Protection Force (RPF), National Highway Authority (NHA), AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Government Railway Police (GRP), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and representatives from various airlines here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Ravi Shankar explained about the ganja smuggling menace in Visakhapatnam city.

“Ganja is being brought from parts of Odisha to ASR district and then to Vizag city. All the vulnerable routes from ASR district to Vizag are being monitored by setting up checkposts. The police department’s dog squads have been conducting checks at various places in the city,” he said, appealing to the departments to have trained dog squads to check drug smuggling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also spoke about the ‘Marpu’ programme by the city police to counsel people addicted to drugs. He said that over 550 people have made use of the counselling programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US