CP conducts joint meeting with transport agencies

November 16, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar conducted a coordination meeting with Railway Protection Force (RPF), National Highway Authority (NHA), AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Government Railway Police (GRP), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and representatives from various airlines here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Ravi Shankar explained about the ganja smuggling menace in Visakhapatnam city.

“Ganja is being brought from parts of Odisha to ASR district and then to Vizag city. All the vulnerable routes from ASR district to Vizag are being monitored by setting up checkposts. The police department’s dog squads have been conducting checks at various places in the city,” he said, appealing to the departments to have trained dog squads to check drug smuggling.

He also spoke about the ‘Marpu’ programme by the city police to counsel people addicted to drugs. He said that over 550 people have made use of the counselling programme.

