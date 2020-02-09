CP announces ₹25 lakh corpus fund for PAPA home

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena has announced ₹25 lakh corpus fund from the Police Welfare association to help deserving and meritorious students of PAPA Home to pursue further education after Class X. He made this announcement, during the 11th anniversary celebrations, which were held at PAPA Home, Suryabagh, here on Saturday. Maulana Amiruddin Malak Saheb, spiritual head of Atba-e-Malak Badar community, and Moinuddin Malak, president of Mahdi Bagh Youth Club, took part in the celebrations.