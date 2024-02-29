CP A. Ravi Shankar promotes ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ toll-free number

February 29, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar visited the Government Girls Residential School for Visually Challenged at Sagar Nagar on February 28 (Wednesday) and promoted the ‘Disha Divyanga Suraksha’ tollfree number 7337324466, an initiative of the city police.

He appealed to the students to use ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ whenever in distress by sending a voice mail/message or a video call. The distress message will be received by the control room and the personnel will send a police team immediately, he said. An Inspector-rank officer has been deputed at the control room to monitor the initiative, he said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that more than 50 calls had been received on the toll-free number so far.

