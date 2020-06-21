COVID violation case bookedagainst Delhi returnee

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2020 22:48 IST

‘She left swab collection centre ignoring quarantine rule’

The IV Town police booked a COVID-19 violation case against a 20-year-old woman who allegedly left a swab collection centre ignoring quarantine rule.

The woman, who came from Delhi, was supposed to undergo institutional quarantine. She was charged with leaving the place without informing the authorities. The incident came to light after the officials alerted the police.

According to the police, as per the protocol, the woman has to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, since she came from a high-risk area, but without giving any information, she just left the centre. The police alleged that she might have left the place intentionally.

“Since she was not reachable, we contacted some of her relatives and explained them this is a violation of government order. The relatives promised her to bring her back in the evening,” the police said.