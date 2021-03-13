COVID vaccination for retired railway employees, dependents

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2021 18:21 IST

They have to register their names at the Divisional Railway Hospital, says official

Retired railway employees and dependents of serving and retired railway employees, aged 60 years and above, and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities, can avail of COVID-19 vaccination at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city.

The Divisional Railway Hospital has been registered as COVID Vaccination Centre and the vaccination programme was started from March 1. Waltair Division has decided to provide the vaccine as per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare guidelines, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Advertising

Advertising

The retired railway employees have to register their names at the Divisional Railway Hospital between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, except on government holidays.

The retired railway employees have to submit their Aadhaar card, RELHS card and should keep their Aadhaar-linked with mobile number to receive the OTP.