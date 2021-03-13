COVID vaccination for retired railway employees, dependents

Retired railway employees and dependents of serving and retired railway employees, aged 60 years and above, and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities, can avail of COVID-19 vaccination at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city.
The Divisional Railway Hospital has been registered as COVID Vaccination Centre and the vaccination programme was started from March 1. Waltair Division has decided to provide the vaccine as per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare guidelines, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
The retired railway employees have to register their names at the Divisional Railway Hospital between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, except on government holidays.
The retired railway employees have to submit their Aadhaar card, RELHS card and should keep their Aadhaar-linked with mobile number to receive the OTP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath