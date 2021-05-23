COVID patient ‘jumps’ off third floor of VIMS, dies

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 May 2021 23:17 IST

V. Sudhakar (45) from Sujatha Nagar, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), has allegedly ended life by jumping from a window on the third floor of the hospital on Saturday afternoon. This is said to be fourth such incident in city.

This is the first alleged COVID-19 suicide reported at the VIMS. Sudhakar was admitted to VIMS on May 20 and was put on ventilator. He was an employee of the steel plant.

Earlier, KGH reported three such incidents. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline no. 100.