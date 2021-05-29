COVID patient ‘jumps’ off third floor of KGH, dies

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 May 2021 17:46 IST

So far, five patients ‘ended’ their lives in Vizag in the last two months

A 28-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, reportedly ended his life by jumping from the third floor of the CSR Block of King George Hospital (KGH) here on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Vanthala Ramesh, a resident of Araku mandal.

According to the police, Ramesh had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last few days. The reasons for him to take the drastic step are not yet known. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.

So far, five COVID patients reportedly ended their lives in Visakhapatnam in the last two months. While the CSR Block of KGH had reported three such incidents, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and another private hospital has reported one incident each.

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili said that they have been trying to provide moral support to COVID patients through volunteers and doctors. Iron grills are needed to be fixed to the windows, but workers are not coming forward to do so, she said.