COVID patient found dead in washroom

11 May 2021 22:55 IST

Sudarshana Rao, a COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH), was found dead in the washroom on Monday night.

His son Madhu Kishan lodged a complaint with the KGH Superintendent P. Mythili on Tuesday alleging that the callous attitude of the staff was responsible for his father’s death. Mr. Madhu Kishan said that his father was admitted to the KGH on May 1 as he had developed difficulty in breathing due to the COVID.

He said that his father’s pulse rate had improved and they were hoping that he would be discharged in a day or two. He said that his father stopped responding to phone calls from Monday evening. He gained entry into the fourth floor ward and found his father lying dead in the washroom.

The ward boys and staff behaved as though nothing had happened, Madhu Kishan alleged. He rushed to the duty doctors and lodged a complaint.

When contacted, Dr. Mythili said that the issue has been brought to her notice and she was looking into it.