COVID cases started to decline in district, says Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2021 20:23 IST

‘However, people should not lower their guard and continue to adhere to safety norms’

COVID-19 cases have started to decline in the district, but people should not forget to adhere to appropriate behaviour, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said. He conducted a review meeting with the officials here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that as of now the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district is around 7 % and it is expected to come down further as the partial curfew has been extended till June 10.

Fever surveys

He said that fever surveys being conducted in the district is yielding good results and another round of the survey would be conducted. “ASHA workers need not go into every house during the survey. Since they have friendly relationship in the area, they can enquire about the health of inmates from outside. Through fever surveys, we can identify positive cases and take up further action,” he said.

More testing, proper home isolation and medication will break the chain, he said. Till COVID-19 comes under complete control, officials need to be very attentive, the Collector added.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that they have increased the strength of doctors, paramedical staff in the district, including Agency areas. “There is no dearth of oxygen, as we have started four new plants recently,” he added.

Black fungus treatment

Mr. Vinay Chand said that ENT hospital has been identified as nodal agency for the black fungus treatment. The administration is ready with 500 beds for the treatment and there is adequate stock of drugs to deal with it, he said

In category A hospitals, all the beds should be allotted for Aarogya Sri patients, while in category B hospitals, 50% of the beds should be provided to them, he said. He said that Vigilance teams are conducting raids on various hospitals and are issuing notices, booking cases apart from imposing penalties.