COVID Cases cross 1,000-mark for the second day

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 January 2022 00:53 IST

Active cases cross the 5,000-mark

The single-day tally of COVID-19 infections crossed the 1,000-mark consecutively for the second time in the district.

In the last 24 hours, the district reported as many as 1,028 new infections, ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,65,425. A total of 101 persons undergoing treatment for the virus were recovered and fortunately there were no COVID-19 deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,112 and the number of recoveries has increased to 1,58,694. The active cases have crossed the 5,000-mark from 100s in just 20 days.

By Sunday morning, the number of active cases rose to 5,619. On December 27, the active caseload was 121.