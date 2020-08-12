COVID Care Centre inaugurated at VPT

A view of the sCOVID-19 Care Centre at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium of Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2020 23:32 IST

A COVID Care Centre(CCC) was inaugurated by Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K. Rama Mohana Rao at VPT’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The facility will be open for VPT employees.

Due to increase in cases, the empanelled hospitals of VPT in the city are reluctant to provide treatment to the VPT patients, stating that beds allocated for COVID-19 cases are not sufficient enough to cater to their needs. To overcome this problem, the VPT Management decided to open a CCC at Narasimhanagar, as per a VPT official release.

The District Collector had given permission to run the centre. The centre initially will have 63 beds. All necessary facilities were arranged.

Heads of the Departments and Senior Officers of VPT, Port GJH doctors and staff participated in this programme.