COVID-2019: Airport Advisory Committee members seek measures to screen domestic passengers

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2020 20:33 IST

‘Provide masks, hand sanitisers and gloves at Vizag airport’

The increase in the number of COVID-2019 cases in the country calls for urgent precautionary measures for screening of domestic passengers at airports. There are no masks, hand sanitisers and gloves at Visakhapatnam airport and they should be provided immediately, say O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, members of the Airport Advisory Committee.

In a letter to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, they noted that though suitable precautionary measures were taken for screening of international passengers, since COVID-2019 has crossed the borders, there was every need to extend the same measures for domestic passengers.

They sought among other things provision of sanitisers and masks were made available at MRP at the airport, a passenger pass through thermal scanner to ensure that no passenger was allowed to travel with symptoms of COVID-19 and provision of a doctor and support staff 24/7 for the next two months at the airport.

All airport staff should be screened daily and provided with masks, gloves and sanitisers. Flights/airport buses, trolleys and washrooms should be cleaned and fumigated more frequently.

Mr. Naresh also sought that a COVID-19 testing lab should be set up in Visakhapatnam, the ninth largest city in the country, in terms of GDP. The lack of a testing centre in Andhra Pradesh was causing delays in confirmation and patients, with symptoms of COVID-19, avoiding testing to rule out the prospect of spending time in the ‘isolation ward’.

He also suggested that a mobile testing facility could be provided by the government to screen passengers and issue test reports in a few hours, instead of a few days. Anyone with symptoms of the disease should not be issued boarding pass to prevent spread of the disease.