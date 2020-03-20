Visakhapatnam

COVID-19: YSRCP suspends all activities till month-end

With the transmission of COVID-19 looming large and a man testing positive for it in the city, political parties are suspending their regular activities.

YSRCP City president Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas announced on Friday that the party suspended all its public meetings, programmes and other meetings with immediate effect and up to March 31.

The State government had already ordered closure of educational institutions, malls and cinema halls as a social distancing measure to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana announced that his office at Lawson’s Bay Colony would remain closed till the end of March.

