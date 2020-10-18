COVID-19 | Visakhapatnam district sees 204 new cases, three more deaths

The district reported 204 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 bulletin report released on Saturday evening.
With the new cases the tally in the district has gone up to 54,100 and the death toll to 457.
As many as 162 persons who were infected due to COVID-19 and treated at hospitals, COVID-19 care centres were discharged or recovered from the virus.
With the new discharges and cases, the total number of recoveries in the district has gone up to 51,460. The number of active cases stands at 2,183. Out of the 316 clusters in the district, four are very active and 64 are active. As many as 627 clusters were de-notified by the district administration.
