COVID-19: testing centres face ‘shortage’ of chemicals

The isolation beds at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) and the Government ENT Hospital are fully occupied and there is no chance of admitting new cases. The swabs of suspected COVID-19 patients are not being taken, according to reliable sources.

A 140-bed isolation facility has been opened at Pradhama Hospital on Saturday. This will help in overcoming the shortage of beds. There is no shortage of swab testing kits but the swabs are not being taken deliberately as the COVID-19 testing centres at Kakinada and elsewhere in the State, have run out of some chemicals, which is required for testing of swabs, according to an official source.