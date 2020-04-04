Visakhapatnam

COVID-19: testing centres face ‘shortage’ of chemicals

The isolation beds at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) and the Government ENT Hospital are fully occupied and there is no chance of admitting new cases. The swabs of suspected COVID-19 patients are not being taken, according to reliable sources.

A 140-bed isolation facility has been opened at Pradhama Hospital on Saturday. This will help in overcoming the shortage of beds. There is no shortage of swab testing kits but the swabs are not being taken deliberately as the COVID-19 testing centres at Kakinada and elsewhere in the State, have run out of some chemicals, which is required for testing of swabs, according to an official source.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 6:06:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/covid-19-testing-centres-face-shortage-of-chemicals/article31257703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY