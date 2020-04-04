COVID-19: testing centres face ‘shortage’ of chemicals

The isolation beds at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) and the Government ENT Hospital are fully occupied and there is no chance of admitting new cases. The swabs of suspected COVID-19 patients are not being taken, according to reliable sources.
A 140-bed isolation facility has been opened at Pradhama Hospital on Saturday. This will help in overcoming the shortage of beds. There is no shortage of swab testing kits but the swabs are not being taken deliberately as the COVID-19 testing centres at Kakinada and elsewhere in the State, have run out of some chemicals, which is required for testing of swabs, according to an official source.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.