COVID-19 prevalence rate hovering around 15 to 18% in Visakhapatnam, say doctors

Medical fraternity say that the fourth wave has already set in and this time it is thankfully a bit slow paced. The country is witnessing around 20,000 cases per day and in Andhra Pradesh it is around 300 to 400 cases.

The prevalence rate is around 15 to 18% in Visakhapatnam and it records around 60 to 80 cases on an average.

According to Superintendent of King George Hospital P. Mythili, at present there are around 125 cases in the COVID ward of the hospital.

Fortunately, the severity of the disease is low and it is high only with people with comorbid conditions, she said.

Both the transmissibility and severity is low and it is in tune with the trend in any pandemic, said G. Buthci Raju, Principal of Andhra Medical College.

“We can expect a few more waves, before it wanes out, and that is a common feature for any pandemic. The only fear is mutation of the virus. If the virus in the future mutates to become more virulent then only we need to fear,” he said. “But that does not mean we need to throw caution to the wind. Following COVID protocols such as wearing a mask and staying away from social gatherings, will do a lot of good in controlling the spread,” he said.

‘Shift test centre’

Meanwhile, people who are going for testing to the COVID isolation ward in the OP (outpatient) wing at KGH, demanded that the testing centre be shifted to another place, as they fear that they might contract the virus, as it is situated outside the ward.

“I have come here for the second time in the last 10 days and every time I have felt unsafe, as it is in close proximity to the ward with only one glass door separating it,”“ said Apparao, who came for the test.

“Early on, it was only an isolation ward, but now we have a few patients as the CSR Block, which was the COVID centre, has been closed. But it is a known place and easily accessible to the patients that is why we are continuing it as a sample collection centre,” said Dr. Mythili.

“Moreover, people need not fear, as all precautions are being taken by our staff. The sample collection staff have no connection with the staff in wards. We collect about 100 samples here,” she said.