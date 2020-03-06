COVID-19: panic grips parents of techies working in Hyderabad

The parents of IT employees from the city, who are working in Hyderabad have been counting anxious moments ever since suspected COVID-19 cases surfaced in the Telangana capital.

Even as one confirmed case was reported from Hyderabad a few days ago, the fear escalated after after an IT firm evacuated employees from the office building after one of their staff developed COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday.

Many parents are advising their children to opt for work from home instead going to the office or apply leave and return home.

A number of parents were seen sending hand sanitisers and face masks to their children in Hyderabad, as stocks either ran out or were being sold at exorbitantly high prices there.

“As the number of suspected COVID-19 cases has increased in the last two days, I have asked my son, who is living in Madhapur, not to go to office till the situation improves,” says N. Jagadeesh.

S. Sai Ram said that his son has been asked to work from home, while his daughter-in-law was not given that option. “Not all IT firms have given the facility to work from home. My daughter-in-law has to go her office. We are very worried and calling them at least four to five times a day,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rise in the number of suspected COVID-19 cases in both the Telugu States in the past two days, the demand for face masks and hand sanitisers has gone up in the city.

Cashing in on the demand, many medical shop employees are selling a normal surgical face mask somewhere between ₹30 and ₹40, while the N-95 masks are being sold for around ₹300 a piece.

Many people on Thursday complained that masks and hand sanitisers were not sufficiently available in many medical shops in the city. “I had to cough up ₹1,200 for four N-95 masks today. Yet, I have no clue whether they is original or duplicate. I have no other option,” complained a customer.

Fake messages creating panic

Even as no positive case has been reported from the State till date, fake messages are doing the round on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp groups.

These messages are causing panic among the people. On Tuesday, a few messages claimed that a student from Visakhapatnam had been tested positive. However, the authorities dubbed it as a rumour.

6,634 people screened

The official statistics suggest that as many as 6,634 passengers have been screened at the city airport and another 703 at the sea port.

As many as 101 persons have been kept under observation. Of the 10 persons admitted to hospitals, five have been confirmed negative, while test results for the rest are awaited. As many as 23 persons are still under observation, the officials said.

‘Say namaste’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao advised people to use the traditional Indian salutation of ‘Namaste’ instead of shaking hands while greeting others, in order to check the spread of COVID-19.

Allaying fears among the people on the spread of the virus, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told reporters on Thursday that the State Government was fully geared up to face the challenge.

“Spreading of rumours would not serve any purpose other than to destabilise markets,” the Minister said. Timely intervention would help treat a person infected with the virus within two weeks, he added.

The Minister, however, urged people to observe basic precautions such as using sanitisers, wearing masks at crowded places and avoiding handshakes.

“Screening centres have been set up at Visakhapatnam Port, Gangavaram Port and Visakhapatnam International Airport to keep a tab on travellers coming from abroad. Besides King George Hospital, isolated wards have been set up at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases in the city and Government Hospital in Anakapalle,” the Minister said.

Asked to comment on the financial losses suffered by the State government due to the coronavirus threat, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there were no estimates on that count available with him. However, he admitted that there was unrest across world due to the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Mr. Rao said he would speak to the Collector on setting up a toll-free helpline to enable people to communicate with doctors if they begin exhibiting any symptoms of the disease.