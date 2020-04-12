Visakhapatnam

COVID-19 | Mobile outlets will supply essentials in containment zones, says minister

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao during a visit to Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

‘Volunteers will be pressed into service from today’

Mobile outlets will supply essential commodities to the 7.6 lakh people in the seven COVID-19 containment zones in the district, District In Charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said. Steps would be taken to press volunteers into service from Sunday for the task.

He visited Akkayyapalem in the city, one of the seven zones, accompanied by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V. Vinay Chand, on Saturday.

The police would keep a 24x7 vigil and residents would be supplied commodities at specified timings, Mr. Kannababu said.

The Minister complimented officials for their hard work and the firm measures taken to prevent the number of cases rising.

Detailing the steps taken to help those in the containment zone, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said for families not having ration card essential commodities for 15 days would be supplied. A survey will identify the pregnant in the zone to ensure them medical services, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said for three km in the containment zones survey would be conducted to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms and carry out tests to them. Teams have been constituted at the rate of one for a population of 100. While four COVID-19 patients who had tested positive were discharged after successful treatment, another 16 were undergoing treatment, Mr. Vinay Chand said. Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar and other officials participated.

