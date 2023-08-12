ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 has increased awareness of natural products, says expert

August 12, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

After COVID-19, awareness of using natural products has increased, said H. N. Shivprasad, Director of Global Research Botanic Health Care, here on Saturday.

He delivered an expert lecture on ‘Global Regulations and Nutraceuticals Market: The Role and Potential of Medicinal Plants,’ at GITAM School of Pharmacy.

He stressed on the importance of herbal extracts and highlighted using high-tech processes and concentrated active ingredients obtained from plants and spices to be used in healthcare, nutrition, food and personal care.

