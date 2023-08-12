HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 has increased awareness of natural products, says expert

August 12, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

After COVID-19, awareness of using natural products has increased, said H. N. Shivprasad, Director of Global Research Botanic Health Care, here on Saturday.

He delivered an expert lecture on ‘Global Regulations and Nutraceuticals Market: The Role and Potential of Medicinal Plants,’ at GITAM School of Pharmacy.

He stressed on the importance of herbal extracts and highlighted using high-tech processes and concentrated active ingredients obtained from plants and spices to be used in healthcare, nutrition, food and personal care.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.