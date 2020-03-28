COVID-19 | GVMC takes up extensive spraying of disinfectant

Spraying of disinfectant sodium hypochlorite continued on Saturday covering several high risk areas of the city, particularly where the houses of several people who returned from abroad are located, to prevent COVID-19.
The areas covered are: Bhimnagar, Prema Samajam, Krishna Gardens, Jabbar Thota, Pein Dorapeta, RTC Complex, Rama Talkies, Seethammadhara and H.B. Colony.
Sanitation workers of GVMC and personnel of Fire and Disaster Services rendered the service using fire tenders.
The spraying covered the vicinity of a high-rise building at Seethammadhara. With specific instructions from officials that focus should be on the houses where foreign returned are under house quarantine it covered such houses too. As many as 649 of the 2,200 foreign returned in the city are in Sitammadhra.
