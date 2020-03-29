COVID-19: GVMC shelter homes for migrant labourers

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to set up five temporary shelters for the stranded migrant labourers, truck drivers and workers and the homeless in view of the lockdown.

The five shelters will be set up at Vemana Mandiram at Asilmetta; Subbalakshmi Kalyanamantapam in New Colony; Vivekananda Kalyanamantapam at Nakkavanipalem; Social Welfare Hostel in MVP Colony and Youth Training Centre at Vepagunta.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has appointed officers to work in two shifts for overseeing the arrangements.

The centres, which are being set up in coordination with the Police Department, will have beds, toilets, drinking water and electricity. Food will be supplied to the inmates.

Nodal officer appointed

GVMC Urban Community Development wing Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as the nodal officer for the shelters.

Charitable organisations and philanthropic individuals can contact the UCD wing Project Director for making arrangements for breakfast or meals for the inmates.