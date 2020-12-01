COVID-19 duty nurses seek regularisation of services

Nurses appointed on contract basis for COVID-19 duties at various government and private hospitals in the city staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near GVMC on Monday demanding regularisation of their services.

They appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider their services during the pandemic time, ignoring the threat to their lives and regularise their jobs.

They said that they were appointed three months back and the joining order given to them mentioned they were being appointed on contract basis for six months.

Some of the nurses appointed were sent for duties at government hospitals, while others were sent to private hospitals, offering COVID-19 services. “We had all joined duties, against the advice of our parents not to take up the job in view of the high incidence of the virus. We thought that the government will do justice to us and regularise our services. On Friday night, the authorities of Pradhama Hospital told us that our services were no longer required as COVID-19 cases had reduced,” said a Nurse.

The district authorities have not even honoured their own letter, which says that our appointment is for six months. They reiterated their appeal to the Chief Minister to come to their rescue.