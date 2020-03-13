COVID-19: DTC holds meet with drivers, owners of buses, autorickshaws

The Transport Department organised a meeting with trade union leaders and owners of private buses and autorickshaws on Friday to inform them of the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on the directions of the State government.
Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam asked the owners of the private buses to ensure thorough cleaning of the buses at least once a day and spraying with sodium hypochlorite solution. A list of the names of the passengers travelling in the bus and their phone numbers should be taken and a record should be maintained.
Autorickshaw drivers should also clean their vehicles with sodium hypochlorite solution every day. They should invariably wear masks. The drivers and owners, who attended the meet, were asked to inform others and create awareness among them.
