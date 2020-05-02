COVID-19: district has been declared as orange zone

The Visakhapatnam district is one among the seven districts in the State that has been declared as orange zone, a grade lower than the red zone. But still confusion prevails, if the entire district is orange or there are some parts that can be categorised as green zone, which as per COVID-19 protocol, makes the area as normal zone.

Red zones are the districts where there is a high number of active cases and the rate of prevalence is also on the higher side and green zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days. Those districts, which are neither red nor green, shall be classified as orange zones and Visakhapatnam is one among them, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Saturday, he added that there is a confusion on the demarcation.

“Ours is a district where there is a huge area outside the municipal or corporation limit, which we call as rural limits and hence we have two areas for classification. If the area outside the boundary of the MC has reported no case for the last 21 days, it will be allowed to be classified as one stage lower than the overall classification of the district, in which case it becomes green in our case. But if there is a case then it becomes orange on par with our MC limits,” he said.

In Visakhapatnam district, a positive case was reported from Kasimkota area on April 29. And earlier there were two cases from Narsipatnam on April 5.

If there is no new case from Narsipatnam in the next few days, then it can be scaled down. But Kasimkota case is a more recent one and for one case, will the entire rural area be declared as orange is the question.

“We are seeking clarity on that aspect. For one case will the entire rural Visakhapatnam or outside MC limit be declared as orange or only Kasimkota mandal can be declared as orange and rest be termed as green, is what we need to know. We have represented it to Principal Secretary (Health) Jawahar Reddy, and hope to get clarity soon,” he said.

Containment zones

The total containment zones in the district as of now are 11, with three new ones such as Maharanipeta, Chengalraopeta and Gopalapatnam. The containment zones in rural areas include Padmanabham, Kasimkota and Narsipatnam. Life in the containment zones will be status quo, that is apart from movement for essential commodities, everything will be under lockdown. Even if there is a factory, which is declared open under lockdown 3.0, will remain closed if it falls under red zone, said Mr. Vinay Chand. Though the district has been declared as orange, activities such as travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public, shall remain prohibited, he said. “The status is subject to weekly review and if there is a spurt in cases, as we are seeing now, the status can turn to red,” he said.