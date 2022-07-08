COVID-19 casts shadow over Giri Pradakshina in Andhra Pradesh

Bigger crowd expected this year

A steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the city has become a major cause of concern for the district administration ahead of the annual Giri Pradakshina, where thousands of devotees will walk in close proximity for over 30 km around the Simhachalam hill before going up to the temple to offer prayers.

The massive congregation at the Simhachalam foothills on July 12 and 13 is expected to be bigger than usual as the festival was cancelled the last two years owing to COVID-19. Officials estimate an attendance of at least five lakh.

“Around five lakh devotees had participated in the last edition of the festival. We are asking devotees to strictly abide by COVID-19 norms to prevent the spread of the virus,” Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala said on Thursday.

Devotees are divided over whether or not to take a dip in the sea at Jodugullapalem beach or at the Madhavadhara stream and whether to go uphill for darshan of the Lord after completing the circumambulation.

“The annual ritual has risen in popularity in the past six decades or so. Many years ago, the stretch between Hanumanthawaka and Simhachalam used to be densely covered in vegetation and devotees used to trek along the slope of the hill range with great difficulty,” said Ananta Krishnamacharyulu, a retired Assistant Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Devotees commence their circumambulation after praying to an idol of the Lord placed on the tholi pavancha (first step of the stairway leading to the hill temple)

“Devotees begin their trek on the evening of the first day and complete the circumambulation in the early hours of the Giri Pradakshina day. The number of devotees taking part is on the rise with each passing year. If all those who take part in the pradakshina go uphill for darshan, it would take at least two days for the queue lines to be cleared atop the hill,” Ananta Krishnamacharyulu said.

“The 32-km trek is significant as there are 32 ‘Narasimha Kshetrams’ in the country. Some devotees circumambulate around the main temple atop the hill for 32 times, which is equivalent to going on the 32-km trek,” he said.