COVID-19 casts a shadow on ‘Kotha Amavasya’ festivities

The traditional fervour and gaiety associated with ‘Kotha Amavasya’ festival, which falls a day prior to Ugadi, was missing with most of the temples remaining closed and imposition of curbs on mass gatherings, to check the spread of COVID-19, in the city on Tuesday.

A small group of women devotees were seen performing pujas to the sacred tree outside the temple of Goddess Nookalamma at Dondaparthy. Most of the temples remained closed from Sunday in view of the nationwide ‘Janata Curfew’, followed by the lockdown announced in the State till March 31.

Though raw mangoes arrive in the market, weeks before the Telugu New Year Day (Ugadi), most Telugu families abstain from eating the raw fruit till Ugadi. They start consuming it with ‘Ugadi Pachadi’ on the Telugu New Year Day.

The availability of ‘neem flowers’, which is one of the ingredients, which go into the preparation of Ugadi Pachadi, and mango leaves, used to decorate the entrance of homes, was comparatively very less at the Rythu Bazaars this year.

Meanwhile, a noticeable change is evident among the public on the second day of the lockdown on Tuesday. A vast majority of them have started using masks or some cloth to cover their face, when they come out of their homes. They are also implementing the social distancing norms at banks and other public places, to the extent possible.

Most of the thoroughfares and even streets in residential colonies wore a deserted look as people largely remained confined to their homes.

Appeals were made on public address systems from temples and mosques asking the people of surrounding areas not to come out of their homes, to check the spread of the virus that was threatening to wipe out mankind.

Messages in Hindi and Telugu, were heard on the mike from a mosque at Hussain Nagar beside the National Highway at Marripalem to participate in the lockdown voluntarily.

Banks, LIC and financial institutions are advising their customers to use mobile and Internet banking to avoid the prospect of visiting the branch to limit the possible spread of coronavirus. Banks functioned with skeletal staff members and rendered only essential services like cash withdrawals and receipts.

The employees of the Marripalem branch of Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank wore masks and gloves as they permitted customers to withdraw and deposit cash. They even advised some of the customers on the dos and don’ts to check the spread of the virus. COVID-19 awareness pamphlets were pasted on the walls of the branch.