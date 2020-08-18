COVID-19 | 928 new cases take Visakhapatnam district tally to 26,667

After a brief lull, the district reported as many as 928 new COVID-19 cases here on Tuesday. With the new cases, the total number of cases from Visakhapatnam district has gone up to 26,667.
As per the State bulletin, the district has reported most number of cases in a day after East Godavari (1,396) and Chittoor (990) districts.
Five more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 185.
On a positive note, as many as 718 persons have recovered from the virus. The number of recoveries also includes people being treated in home isolation apart from COVID-19 care centres and hospitals in the district.
The number of active cases in the district stands at 4,781 while the number of discharged is 21,701, said the district COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district as on Friday is 737. Among them, very active clusters are 149. The number of active and dormant clusters is 73 and 515 respectively. Already 171 clusters have been denotified.
