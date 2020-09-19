COVID-19 | 451 new cases take Visakhapatnam district tally to 47,020

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2020 22:49 IST

Four more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll crosses the 350-mark

The district reported 451 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 47,020 on Saturday. The district has reported second least number of cases in a day after Kurnool, as per the State bulletin.

But, what seems to be worrying the officials is that the district death toll is now 353, after four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday. It may be noted that last 50 deaths were reported in a span of just 10 days.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, as many as 384 persons, who were undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and in home quarantine, discharged/recovered.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal, Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, said that among the 718 clusters in the district, the number of very active clusters is 60 and active is 115. Already, 192 clusters were denotified in the district.

Meanwhile, a number of YSRC Party leaders have been affected with the coronavirus in the district. Among them include, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and a few others.

It was learnt that Mr. Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last couple of days.

YSRCP supporters have been organising prayer meetings at various temples and religious places for their leaders.