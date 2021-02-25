COVID: 1,150 police personnel vaccinated on the first day

As many as 1,150 police personnel from the district police were administrated COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination programme to police at AR headquarters and other places, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve Police, R.P.S. Shanthi Kumar, inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination centre for the AR police personnel. To inject confidence among the police personnel, he took the first shot at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanthi Kumar said that police should ignore the rumours on vaccination. He said that even after vaccination, one should not forget to wear masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers. Apart from the special vaccine camp, the vaccines were administered at PHCs and CHCs in the district.

Reserve Inspectors Rama Krishna, Aravind Kishore and others were present.