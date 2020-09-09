Couple, two children found dead

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 September 2020 23:13 IST

Four members of a family, including two children, allegedly committed suicide in a lodge near RTC Complex in here on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as B. Appala Raju (32), his wife Manasa, son Sathwik (5) and daughter keerthy (6), all hailing from Bandhuvanipalem area of Pendurthi, it is learnt. The family members took the extreme step allegedly due to financial problems. The family also allegedly left a suicide note. Police visited the lodge. Those who are in distress can dial police helpline No. 100.

