Couple submit petition to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner on suspicious death of their son

November 06, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from New Resapuvanipalem area in the city staged a protest and also submitted a petition to Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar during the ‘Spandana’ held here on Monday, alleging that their 17-year-old son was hit and killed by some miscreants on VIP Road last month. In their complaint they alleged that on September 23, their son Manoj, a Degree first year student had gone out to take part in Ganesh idol immersion ceremony along with his friends. On September 24, morning, they had come to know that their son was hit by a car on VIP Road, and he was brought dead to King George Hospital (KGH). Expressing suspicion on the ‘hit and run’ case, they alleged that some persons might have intentionally killed him. They alleged that they did not find any help from the III Town police and sought justice from the Police Commissioner.

