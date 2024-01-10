ADVERTISEMENT

Couple killed in road accident at Yelamanchali

January 10, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple died in an accident on NH-16 near Pothireddipalem under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits here in Anakapalli district, late on Monday night. The incident occurred when the couple was heading to Visakhapatnam from Kirlampudi in their car.

The deceased were identified as Y. Dorababu, 53, and Y. Veeramani, 42.

Police said that Dorababu, who was at the wheel, swerved in order to avoid hitting a two-wheeler which was trying to cross the road. He lost control over the car, which jumped the divider and crossed over to the other side of the road. The car then crashed head-on into a lorry which was heading from Anakapalli to Tuni.

The two-wheeler rider sustained minor injuries in the accident. The Yelamanchali police have registered a case.

