Couple killed in accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 July 2020 23:38 IST

A couple died in a road accident after their bike was allegedly hit by a car at Naidupalem under Sabbavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as S. Gangadhar (44) and S. Appalamma (38), both residents of Juttada area of Pendurthi mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident occurred when the couple were going to their house. The police have shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. Sabbavaram police registered a case and investigation is on.