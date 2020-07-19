Visakhapatnam

Couple killed in accident

A couple died in a road accident after their bike was allegedly hit by a car at Naidupalem under Sabbavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as S. Gangadhar (44) and S. Appalamma (38), both residents of Juttada area of Pendurthi mandal.

The incident occurred when the couple were going to their house. The police have shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. Sabbavaram police registered a case and investigation is on.

