Couple killed as lorry hits two-wheeler

A couple died when the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was allegedly hit by a lorry on NH-16, near Thatichetlapalem, here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Nagesh and Swarna, aged around 45 years, from Gullepalle of Visakhapatnam district.

According to Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station Krishna Rao, the accident occurred when the couple were heading towards the city from NAD Kotha Road. When they about to take a turn towards Railway New Colony, a readymix concrete lorry, heading towards Gurudwara, hit their vehicle. The couple sustained severe head injuries, he said.

The police reached the spot and immediately shifted them to the King George Hospital (KGH) in a police vehicle. However, the doctors declared them brought dead. The police said that post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. A case was registered and the driver of the lorry is yet to be taken into the custody.