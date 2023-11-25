ADVERTISEMENT

Couple killed as car hits two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

November 25, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A couple died in a road accident after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling was reportedly hit by a speeding car on the BRTS road near Industrial Estate Junction here on Saturday morning.

The accident allegedly occurred when the couple, who were working in an apartment at Lalitha Nagar, were heading to Anakapalli district. The couple were shifted to a hospital after suffering severe injuries. It was learnt that the 40-year-old rider (husband) died in the morning and his wife died in the evening.

Kancharapalem police registered a case. The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

