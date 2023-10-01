HamberMenu
Couple killed as bike rams lorry in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

October 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from Arilova died in a road accident, while their two children survived with minor injuries at K.Kotapadu mandal in Anakapalli district late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified Damodara Rao (32) and Prasanna (26) of Arilova.

According to reports, the couple along with their children aged around five years were heading to K. Kotapadu from Arilova on a bike to the house of Prasanna’s mother. When they were near Jogannapalem area, driver of a lorry which was in front of them applied sudden brakes. Damodara Rao rammed the lorry. While Damodara Rao and Prasanna died on the spot, their two daughters survived with minor injuries and were shifted to the K. Kotapadu Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. K. Kotapadu police registered a case.

