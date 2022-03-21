Couple killed after car hits parked lorry in Visakhapatnam district

Car driver suffers injuries in the accident

An elderly couple from Visakhapatnam city was killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry on the NH-16 near Nutana Guntapalem area under Kasimkota Mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ch Diwakar (68) and his wife Ch Jogamamba Devi (64). The driver of the car suffered injuries in the incident.

The police said that the couple was returning to their home town from Annavaram of East Godavari district. The driver of the car reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit the lorry from behind. The couple died on the spot with severe head injuries. A case has been registered and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for the post-mortem.

