Couple go missing after sharing selfie video to relative, in Visakhapatnam

March 28, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and his wife had gone missing after leaving a selfie video message to their family members at Tirumala Nagar under Duvvada Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam, on March 28.

In the selfie video, the couple had sought their relative to take care of their two children. The incident came to light after the son of the VSP employee rushed to Duvvada Police Station and lodged a missing complaint.

As per Duvvada police, a 19-year old Krishna Sai Teja from Tirumala Nagar lodged a complaint that his father Varaprasad who works as a Master Technician in VSP and his mother Meera had gone missing. He also submitted the selfie video shared by his parents to his family members. A missing case was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mobile location of Varaprasad was traced to Koppaka village in Anakapalli mandal. To be precise, the exact location pointed out near Yeleru canal. We found the two-wheeler of Varaprasad, his mobile phone and his belongings near the canal. A police team with the support of a few locals are conducting a search operation in the canal,” said Inspector of Duvvada Police Station, Srinivas Rao. Apart from Krishna Teja, the couple also have a daughter who is married.

As per the police, Varaprasad has been facing severe financial issues since the COVID-19 pandemic. More details awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT