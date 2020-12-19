Couple found dead at a house at Gajuwaka

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 December 2020 01:01 IST

A couple reportedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from the ceiling at Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka area here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as B. Avinash (30) and M. Nagini (27), from P. Bonangi village of Parawada area.

According to the police, Nagini had allegedly fallen in love with B. Avinash a few years ago.

However, she got married to one Papa Rao in 2015, who used to work as an electrician in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and had also shifted there.

In December 2019, Nagini came to Parawada and was stuck here due to the COVID-19 situation. She reportedly got in touch with Avinash again.

On December 12, Nagini allegedly left home with Avinash. On December 16, police noticed the couple moving in JNNURM Colony. Police counselled them and handed them over to their parents.

On Thursday morning, the duo allegedly exchanged garlands in a temple at Kasimkota and had also planned to get their marriage registered on Friday. The same night, they went to a rented house at Sundarayya Colony and allegedly ended their lives. The duo reportedly left a suicide note apologising to their parents and also sought to bury them in same place.It was learnt that Nagini’s husband Appa Rao reportedly ended life at Andaman Islands on December 14 after coming to know that his wife had left with Avinash. The Gajuwaka police registered a case and investigation is on.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.